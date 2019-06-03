



Reno Omokri, former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, on Sunday, faulted the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, for criticising President Muhammadu Buhari for attending the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation summit a day after he was inaugurated into office for a second term.





The President of Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Rev. Samson Ayokunle, on Saturday berated President Muhammadu Buhari for attending the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation summit 24 hours after his inauguration.





CAN insisted that Buhari’s attendance at the OIC was unconstitutional and confirmed worries about the alleged Islamisation agenda.





In a statement by his Media Aide, Pastor Adebayo Oladeji, the CAN President said as Buhari begins his second term in office, he should have a blueprint for the security challenges facing the country as well as avoid lopsided appointments in every facet of the government, “especially in the appointment chief security officers.”





But reacting, Omokri, in a tweet said CAN was wrong for attacking Buhari, adding that ex-President Goodluck Jonathan is a Christians but attended OIC meetings.





He wrote: “It is wrong for CAN to condemn @MBuhari for attending Organisation of Islamic Cooperation meetings.





“Ex-President Jonathan is a Christian, but attended OIC meetings. I don’t like OIC. But I accept that Nigeria is multi-religious #FreeLeahSharibu #RenosDarts”



