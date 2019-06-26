



Lara Owoeye-Wise, media aide of Ovie Omo-Agege, deputy senate president, says the “umbrage” against her appointment has shown that Nigerians need to do more on civic engagement.





Owoeye-Wise came under fire on social media following her appointment as a media aide to Omo-Agege.





Some social media users alleged that the aide and Dino Melaye, senator representing Kogi west, have had an intimate relationship.





But in a statement on Tuesday, she denied the allegation.

Owoeye-Wise also said she does not want her principal “to bear any stain by association.”





“As unfortunate as this incident is, the umbrage against my appointment is an unfortunate showcase of sobering reality to well meaning Nigerians that there is so much we need to do on civic engagement as the future of Nigeria rests on the quality of our followership which will produce future leaders,” she said.





“I shall resist the urge to join issues on the salacious insinuation of any intimate relationship between Senator Dino Melaye and I.





“While there is no iota of truth in this, dissipating energy on it equates to according undue attention to sheer indiscretion from a group of people.





“By the way, Dino Melaye represents my Senatorial district. The few interactions I have had with him were usually at public events, occasions where i muster enough honour to expand frontiers for my Principal and engage in robust political cross fertilization of ideas.





“Should i have worked for Senator Melaye in his political ambitions or even his party, I would have demonstrated some measure of honour to own up to it and actually turn down this appointment as I do not posses what it takes to be treacherous.”





She also denied deleting her past posts on social media adding that they were a way of “stimulating intellectual engagement.”