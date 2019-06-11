



Senator Ovie Omo-Agege

has been elected as the deputy senate president of the ninth National Assembly.





The Senator representing Delta Central Senatorial district of the All Progressives Congress (APC) defeated his closest opponent Ike Ekweremadu a former Deputy Senate President and member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).





Omo-Agege polled 68 votes while his main contender, Ike Ekweremadu had just 37 votes





A total of 106 votes were cast. One vote was voided.





More to follow...