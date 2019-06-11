 BREAKING: Omo-Agege emerge as Deputy Senate President | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » » » BREAKING: Omo-Agege emerge as Deputy Senate President

Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has been elected as the deputy senate president of the ninth National Assembly.

The Senator representing Delta Central Senatorial district of the All Progressives Congress (APC) defeated his closest opponent Ike Ekweremadu a former Deputy Senate President and member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).


Omo-Agege polled 68 votes while his main contender, Ike Ekweremadu had just 37 votes


A total of 106 votes were cast. One vote was voided.

More to follow...



  1. AnonymousJune 11, 2019 at 2:01 PM

    NEXT LEVEL is SIGNED, SEALED and DELIVERED... I hope APC gets to smile during the huse of reps election too...

  2. Msheliza.zaliJune 11, 2019 at 2:05 PM

    Congratulations to the Senate president and his Deputy. I wished you success in your tenure.

