Recently, NigerianEye gave a report on an accusation levied against the Oluwo of Iwoland. A sheikh accused the traditional ruler of wanting to sleep with his wife.





The allegation made against the leader was done during a prayer session meant to be held to celebrate the just concluded Eid il Fitri.





Following the accusation made by Sheikh Adio, the Oluwo of Iwoland has finally reacted. He voiced out his response on his Instagram page. First off, he made sure to convey that he was not ruffled by the allegation levied against him.





According to him, the accusation would only make him more popular. The man then went on to make light of the claim made by the sheikh who he clearly referred to as a traitor.





The Oluwo said that there was no truth in the accusation. In fact, he announced that he has deposed Adio, the sheikh who made the accusation, and replaced him with an enemy of the Islam head.





The Oluwo of Iwoland whose real name is Abdulrasheed Akanbi went on to boast about the power he had over the mosque in Oluwo and its Imams. According to him, he is the only one with the right to remove and place a head over the mosque.





See his post below: