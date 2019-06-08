Recently, NigerianEye gave a report on an accusation levied against the Oluwo of Iwoland. A sheikh accused the traditional ruler of wanting to sleep with his wife.
The allegation made against the leader was done during a prayer session meant to be held to celebrate the just concluded Eid il Fitri. (Read story HERE)
Following the accusation made by Sheikh Adio, the Oluwo of Iwoland has finally reacted. He voiced out his response on his Instagram page. First off, he made sure to convey that he was not ruffled by the allegation levied against him.
According to him, the accusation would only make him more popular. The man then went on to make light of the claim made by the sheikh who he clearly referred to as a traitor.
The Oluwo said that there was no truth in the accusation. In fact, he announced that he has deposed Adio, the sheikh who made the accusation, and replaced him with an enemy of the Islam head.
The Oluwo of Iwoland whose real name is Abdulrasheed Akanbi went on to boast about the power he had over the mosque in Oluwo and its Imams. According to him, he is the only one with the right to remove and place a head over the mosque.
FREEDOM OF SPEECH, IM NOT FAMOUS ENOUGH MAKE ME MORE FAMOUS AROUND THE WORLD Thanks to my friends and so called enemies (I call them uplifters) for making me so famous around the world !!! One day, they will call me Yahoo king... another day, they will call me gay and then just day before I just heard a new one... a gbaruku alfa who is not even an Imam , a 16th position otun ajanasi says" you want to sleep with my wife" The Mosque called Oluwo mosque in Iwo was built by my forefathers a king in the 17th century and happens to be the first mosque in southwest Nigeria but now.... OKIKI TI MONI YI OITO EDUMARE, BAMI WA MISI EDUMARE 🤸♀️🕺😎🤴🤾♀️👑 but guess what? This errant man has been deposed and replaced by one of his enemies.... in Iwo kings mosque, only me the Oluwo of Iwoland can turban a chief Imam of the land and our own history in Iwo is different from other towns in Yorubaland, if there is no Oluwo and the Chief Imam pass away .... there won't be any Chief Imam until another king is crowned and it has happened before when there was a vacuum for the stool for over 10 years(1982-1992) there was no king on seat and nobody can make a chief Imam for the Kings mosque
