



The Appeal Court sitting in Owerri, the Imo State capital, has struck out a suit challenging the emergence of the son-in-law to former Governor, Rochas Okorocha, Uche Nwosu as the authentic Imo State governorship candidate of the Action Alliance (AA) in the 2019 general elections.

In his ruling, the Presiding Judge, Justice R.C Agbo, said that the appeal was statute barred in line with the virtue of the 4th Alteration of the 1999 Constitution section 285(12).





Leonard Okolienta, the plaintiff had appealed the judgment of the lower Court, which earlier ruled that Nwosu was the authentic governorship candidate.