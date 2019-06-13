



The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council worldwide has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to appoint the secretary to government of the federation (SGF) from the south-east region.





In a statement on Thursday, Okechukwu Isiguzoro, president general of the council, said this will enable equity, fairness in the country.





He alleged that the region had been schemed out of the leadership of the country.





The group nominated Ogbonnaya Onu, former minister of science and technology, for the position of the SGF.

“The leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth council worldwide had watched keenly the manipulated drama and scheme out of south-east zone from the leadership of national assembly, judiciary and other security apparatus of the country, but rather than lamenting endlessly, We congratulate those who emerged as National assembly leaders,” he said.





“The will of the Almighty God, and we the younger generation of Ndigbo accept this realities as an act of fate, and we urge Igbo leaders to shield their battle swords and quietly go into “ime Obi” and re-strategize ahead of time for the battle Royal ahead in 2023.





“We should borrow leaf from south-west who were in similar situations between 2007 till 2015, before they bounced back in the present moment with President Buhari.





“We urge that equity should be balanced in zoning of SGF to Southeast, and We unanimously nominate the leader who was part and parcel of that merger and the leader of defunct ANPP, His Excellency Dr Ogbonnaya Onu to be considered as the next SGF, for equity, fairness and natural justice and for Southeast not to be completely shut off from the Executive Council.





“We have implicit confidence that Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, have a wonderful enigmatic personality to assist President Buhari drive the next level agenda. We appeal to the Presidency to allow Southeast replace Northeast in the position of SGF since Northeast now is having the position of Senate President.”



