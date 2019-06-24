



Following the plan of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, MACBAN, to establish vigilante group in the Southeast region, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council worldwide on Sunday demanded an immediate sack of Fulani youths serving as gatemen for Igbo in the zone.





The apex Igbo socio-cultural group made this known in a statement signed by its President-General, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, and made available in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi state capital.





The statement reads in part: “The truth must be told that Fulani Youths Vigilante groups have been existing here in the South East Nigeria for decades unofficially, and we appreciate the Comments of Chief Nwodo Jnr that he will resist the establishment of Fulani Youth vigilante group.





“We observed that over 90% of the mansions and houses owned by igbo politicians, Igbo businessman and opinion leaders are keeping Fulani Youths as GATEMEN and WATCHMEN, including the house of Chief Nnia Nwodo at Enugu, we now wonder, how can someone be shouting about resisting Fulani Youths Vigilante groups when he had been paying the same Fulani Youths as GATEMEN for decades.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth council worldwide observed that except We get rid of those Fulani Youths as Our GATEMEN and WATCHMEN, Our outbursts against the Establishment of Fulani Youths Vigilante groups are amount to nothing, when the Fulani Youths Vigilante groups are unofficially operating in Our midst for Decades and Even most Tenants in the South East prefer the Fulani Youths Vigilante guarding their streets than our local Vigilante groups.





“Except Igbos do the needful, the Fulani Youths Vigilante groups are unofficially operating in the South East, and that’s what gave the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria the effontery and Audacity to look at Our Leaders Face to Face at South East Security Summit Enugu, and demand the official recognition of these Fulani Youths operating as GATEMEN and WATCHMEN at Our houses as Vigilante groups,they are fully aware of those guarding our Mansions in the South East are enough to constitute a Militia to deal decisively against the people of the South East, in our local adage” Oke nno n’ulo gwara Oke nno na ohia na Azu nno na ngiga,” Ohanaeze youths stated.