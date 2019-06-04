



I don get alert..

God Win

Them been wan fall my hand but God Win

I say anything them do

Na God win ona

God win ona God win o

Anything them do na God Win ona God win ona God win o

I don change my name to God

Nigeria must be singing out loud, right now:I don get alert..God WinThem been wan fall my hand but God WinI say anything them doNa God win onaGod win ona God win oAnything them do na God Win ona God win ona God win oI don change my name to GodWin.

The discovery of the funds which has been seized from a British Virgin Islands firm and paid into government coffers in Jersey, has said a hot conversation on social media.Ezewesili was one of the Nigerians who have reacted to yet another looted sum traced to the former military head of state.Reacting to the news, she bursts into a second by Nigerian singer, Korede Bello, “God win”.She wrote: