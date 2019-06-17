The Federal Road Safety Corps has advised motorists to obey traffic rules in order to reduce road accidents in the country.Mr. Clement Oladele, the Ogun State Sector Commander of FRSC, gave the advice in an interview with the newsmen in Ota on Monday.Oladele said that most accidents on the roads were caused by human error.He attributed the accident that claimed eight lives and injured 12 people on June 12, at the Sagamu interchange on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway to human error, saying the accident was “avoidable".He lamented that eight returnees from Spain lost their lives in an accident on June 12, 2018, on the same spot.Oladele said that the victims came back from Spain in the morning of June 12, 2018, and boarded a vehicle going to Benin but had an accident and died on the way to their destination.“It is really unfortunate that exactly a year, another disaster happened at the same spot.“Whenever I remember this unfortunate incident, I visualised what those men and women would have contributed to humanity if death had not snatched them untimely from their loved ones.“While wishing them eternal rest in the bosom of the Lord, I commiserate with their families and pray for God’s strength to enable them to bear the unfortunate loss,’’ he said.Oladele advised motorists to shun reckless driving and driving against traffic to avoid unnecessary loss of lives.The FRSC boss also implored motorists to adhere to 50km per hour, especially at construction zones on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway and other areas as required.