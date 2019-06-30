Thirty-year-old Seyi Awolowo, the grandson of the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo is among the twenty-one Big Brother Naija housemates that were unveiled during opening of the Nigeria reality show, Big Brother Naija on Sunday.Seyi has had many highs and lows in his three decades of existence. The bubbly entrepreneur has since risen above that dark period of his teenage years and has turned his life around.According to him,he is committed to his journey of self-acceptance, his girlfriend and his beliefs.He demonstrates the latter with a “Jesus’’ tattoo across his arm.Will his strong family roots give him an edge this season? Only time will tell.