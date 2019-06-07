



Ali Ndume, senator representing Borno south, says his quest to head the senate still stands.





Ndume made this known while speaking with journalists on Thursday.





Despite the fact that Ahmad Lawan, senate leader, is the choice of President Muhammadu Buhari and the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ndume has refused to withdraw from the race.





He dismissed the report that he was invited to the presidential villa in Abuja by Buhari, saying he had no reason to visit the president to be persuaded to step down for Lawan.

“Nobody has invited me to the Villa. There won’t be cause for it,” Ndume said.





“My quest to contest the Senate President election Insha Allah on Tuesday next week stands.”





Danjuma Goje, senator representing Gombe central, who indicated interest in the top position withdrew from the race after a meeting with Buhari on Thursday.





Goje said he took the decision out of respect for the president and the leadership of the APC.





“I want to say that as an elder statesman in the senate for a long time, at my age, I should be able to appreciate leadership coming from our elders,” Goje had said.





“So in spite of all these calls, in spite of all the support I have among my colleagues in the senate, I have decided to in deference to the loyalty I have for his excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari and in deference to the loyalty I have for my party, the APC in the interest of our party and the development of this country.”



