



The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has demanded an apology from the governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi, whom he said had betrayed IPOB.





Kanu made the demand yesterday night after Governor Umahi had cried out that herdsmen were assaulting and harassing women sexually in the state.





Recall that the governor while addressing stakeholders at a peace talk between herders and famers, in Abakaliki, lamented that the herders were defiling the land of Ebonyi by allegedly forcing the women into sex.





However, Kanu in a post on his Twitter handle mocked the governor, saying he hopes he had finally learnt his lesson not to betray his people again.





Kanu tweeted, “Dear Gov. Umahi, now you’ve confirmed your Fulani terrorist friends are raping our mothers in Ebonyi, will you be man enough to apologise for your betrayal of IPOB?





“Maybe you will finally learn that betraying your people has unintended consequences.”





Umahi as the governor of the South Eastern state of Ebonyi has on several occasions clashed with the IPOB and has always condemned the group’s activities.