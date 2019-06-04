The Coalition of United Political Parties on Tuesday backed the use of secret ballot system to elect the leadership of the Ninth National Assembly.The spokesman of the CUPP, Imo Ugochinyere, told journalists in Abuja that the secret ballot is the only way to stop desperate godfathers from imposing their stooges as leaders of the National Assembly.He said the use of the 2015 House Rule that provided for a secret ballot was not negotiable.Details later.