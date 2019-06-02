Hajia Aisha Mohammed, mother of House of Representatives’ Speakership aspirant and Member representing Chanchagi Federal Constituency of Niger State, Rt. Hon. Umar Mohammed Bago, is dead.According to a statement signed by Hon. Victor Afam Ogene, Spokesman, Hon. Mohammed Bago Campaign Organisation, Hajia Mohammed died on Saturday, June 1, 2019 after a very brief illness.“We wish to announce, with gratitude to Almighty Allah, the death of Hajia Aisha Mohammed, mother of 9th Assembly Speakership hopeful and member representing Chanchagi Federal Constituency of Niger State, Hon. Mohammed Bago”, the statement reads in part.Hajia Mohammed will be buried on Sunday, June 2, 2019, after Janaizah prayers in Minna, Niger state, in line with Islamic tradition.The statement further prayed Allah to “forgive her shortcomings and grant her Aljannatul Firduas”.