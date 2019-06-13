The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudy weather conditions with widespread rainfall and thunderstorm activities over most parts of the country on Thursday.NiMet’s Weather Outlook on Wednesday in Abuja predicted thunderstorms over the central states of Kaduna, Abuja, Gombe, Yola, Mambilla Plateau, Lokoja and Lafia in the morning.It also predicted slim chances of rain over the region later in the day with day and night temperatures of 25 to 31 and 15 to 23 degrees Celsius.The agency predicted that Northern states would have thunderstorms im places like Sokoto, Gusau and Yelwa axis while the North East was predicted to be cloudy in the morning hours.It further predicted prospects of thunderstorms over the region in the afternoon and evening hours with day and night temperatures of 31 to 36 and 22 to 25 degrees Celsius.Read Also: NiMet predicts cloudy, rainy weather for FridayAccording to NiMet, Southern states will experience cloudy morning over the Southwest inland with light rains over the Southeast inland while a few thunderstorms and rains are anticipated over the coast in the morning hours.“There are prospects of thunderstorms and rains in the region in the afternoon and evening hours with day and night temperatures of 28 to 31 and 22 to 24 degrees“Moderate and intermittent rains are anticipated over the country in the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicted.NAN