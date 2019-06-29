Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo of COZA

Some Nigerians have taken to Twitter to mobilise a protest against alleged rape and abuses perpetrated in churches.The protest, according to a viral flyer, expected to take place on Sunday will see protesters march to Commonwealth of Zion Church (COZA), Abuja.In a viral video on Friday, popular photographer, Busola Dakolo, detailed how Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo of COZA allegedly raped her twice as a teen choir member in his church.The video generated reactions from many Nigerians including Fatoyinbo who declared his alleged innocence on Instagram saying, "I have never raped before."The protest is part of a series of planned demonstrations holding on Sunday in major cities across Nigeria.