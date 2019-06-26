





I agree with HRM, Emir Sanusi, that fuel subsidy will bankrupt Nigeria. This is why I‘vebeen advocating for Nigeria to make the shift towards electric cars and spend the we are currently spending on fuel subsidy on solving pressing domestic problems and address extreme poverty.

We don’t even have light to see your tweet.

— Unknown Governor🚨 (@2MOROWS_DANGOTE) June 25, 2019



You should have set the pace rolling by purchasing one with your salary and allowance while in NASS. Then we will see if you can drive from Abuja to Warri and tell us were you will charge your electric car? Moreover you should be pressing for 24hours electricity nationwide.

— Sunnyblue (@sunnysatsystems) June 25, 2019

Just tell us you’ve invested in these electric cars

— Baba Gaddafi©️ (@iam_MustyK007) June 25, 2019



You and this electric car. Oga we don’t have light ooo

— VICToRevolution🌹 (@viCToRevoluton) June 25, 2019

The former member representing Bayelsa West, Ben Murray Bruce, has come under severe backlash following his comment about ”electric cars.”According to the Silverbird television owner who spoke via his Twitter handle, he said the electric cars would reduce government spendings on fuel subsidy – a reaction to Emir Sanusi’s call on FG to stop subsidy payment.What Ben Bruce said:Nigerians while reacting to this have taken him up, by querying how the cars would be powered with the epileptic power supply in the country.What Nigerians are saying: