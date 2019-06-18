



Abike Dabiri-Erewa, chief executive officer of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), has identified the man who destroyed vehicles at the Nigerian high commission in London as Jeffrey Ewohime, saying he has been arrested.





In a statement issued on her behalf by Abdur-Rahman Balogun, her media aide, she described his attitude as unpatriotic.





Dabiri-Erewa said she received a report that Emohime went to the Nigeria high commission in London on Monday to collect his passport which had expired since November 2017.





He was said to have got there around 2pm which was an hour after collection of passports had closed.

“He then insisted on collecting his passport , and was told to bring his collection slip which he could not produce,” the statement read.





“According to reports from the high commission, it would of course be wrong to hand over his passport to him , without his collection slip. He thereafter left agitated and returned from a nearby hotel to destroy about seven cars, 5 belonging to the mission, and 2 to visitors who parked nearby.





“His attempt to destroy the High Commissioner’s car failed as it is a bullet proof. I am told that he has been arrested by the police.”





“He destroyed seven brand new cars , except the ambassador’s car which is bullet proof. This is a despicable act, which must be condemned by all. Of course, the law must take its course.”





Dabiri-Erewa implored Nigerians abroad to exercise restraint and be good ambassadors of Nigeria in all circumstances.



