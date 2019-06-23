 ‘Nigerian Universities Are Spending Scarce Resource On Irrelevant Courses’ – Ben Murray Bruce | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
'Nigerian Universities Are Spending Scarce Resource On Irrelevant Courses' – Ben Murray Bruce

Former senator and Chairman Silverbird television, Ben Murray Bruce took to his twitter page to lament about the state of education in Nigeria.

Ben Murray Bruce expressed in a tweet that Nigeria’s Universities have been spending scarce resources on courses that are irrelevant to her.



He tweeted:

Nigerian universities are spending scarce resources on courses that are not relevant to Nigeria. Instead of STEMs (Science, Technology, Engineering & Math), we are churning out graduates whose courses cant help them find jobs or start businesses. We must focus on STEMs.




