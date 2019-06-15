Barely 24 hours after Ruggedman was attacked by a group of men in London, the rapper has received a death threat on Instagram.

Kabongo, a Nigerian man based in South Africa shared a video of the Ruggedman attack in London via his Instagram Story and then wrote: See as life nearly kill you, Come Southy make u come collect the end of your life, he sure for me.'















Meanwhile, details of the Ruggedman attack are still sketchy, but web users have suggested that it had to do with the Ruggedman vs Yahoo boys saga in which the rapper was threatened with a thorough beating for speaking against the menace a few months ago.









Watch video of the attack as shared by the rapper below:



