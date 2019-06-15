Barely 24 hours after Ruggedman was attacked by a group of men in London, the rapper has received a death threat on Instagram.
Kabongo, a Nigerian man based in South Africa shared a video of the Ruggedman attack in London via his Instagram Story and then wrote: See as life nearly kill you, Come Southy make u come collect the end of your life, he sure for me.'
Meanwhile, details of the Ruggedman attack are still sketchy, but web users have suggested that it had to do with the Ruggedman vs Yahoo boys saga in which the rapper was threatened with a thorough beating for speaking against the menace a few months ago.
Watch video of the attack as shared by the rapper below:
View this post on Instagram
Being attacked by 4 misguided boys will not deter me from fighting for the youths, even though they blindly fight me. #shoutout #londonmetpolic @london_police_department for prompt action. The restaurant owner was just asking if everyone had paid for their food 🤣🤣 #businessneverpersonal #GodOverEverything #saynotoviolence #mayoroflindon #japa #wakajeje #Ruggedman
KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.