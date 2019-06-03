



Well played AJ… Here is exactly why I think this match was fixed.

No one wanted to fight Joshua. Ruiz picked up this fight just 6 weeks ago. Properly scripted.

1. Pot for the rematch will be X10 what was generated today becos of hype





2. Joshua will beat Ruiz very very comfortably.

3. Wilder and Fury will be scrambling for who should go at AJ first. Same people that were demanding a planet as a ruse not to fight Joshua.

Flooring Anthony Joshua is the classic boxing movie script. Tyson 90′, Lennox Lewis 2001, beat the undefeated champion, get him more contenders who’d take a shot at his title therefore generating buzz and more pay for him.

Conspiracy of the smart!!

