Daily on the Nigerian social media, several individuals share details about their love lives. Some of them share good stories while others lament.



A young lady identified as Caramel (@Qsallyb) on Twitter recounted how she used to take care of her ex-boyfriend, only for him to leave her for another.





Caramel explained that she used to visit the market everyday just so she could prepare fresh meals for her boyfriend at the time. To her dismay, he left her for someone else.

I used to go to the market every day to cook fresh food for man and take to his house.



Lmao where is he today?

With another woman.



We thank God for life and restoration of senses. — Caramel🌼 (@Qsallyb) June 18, 2019

What abt us that did more than just cooking fresh food daily, did laundry, cleaned, fasted and prayed for him, gave advice, kept him satisfied in every possible way. The wrong man is always going to be the wrong one. — Yazi_mine (@AbosedeYasmine) June 18, 2019

You shouldn't think you where foolish doing all those things dear..that's the price you pay for love .. I did more than just cooking dear — vivian||Bam's (@Vivian_Bams) June 18, 2019

Why i don't subscribe to cooking and taking care of a man's property when you're not married to him. Brother come to my house i will give you food when i am in yours cook the food. The Lord bless us all. — EbErE💕👑. 🇳🇬 (@mzchidie) June 19, 2019

Do not feel bad, it shows what he is going to miss, A VERY GOOD COOK,

continue to develop your person, the right man will find and cherish you, this time you won't be the cook, he will be the cook, always head over heels for you. — BEAUTIFUL MARRIAGE (@_EDWARDLEWIS) June 19, 2019

Did same dear. The end was horrible — the name went skrrrrrrrrr (@thenamewentskrr) June 18, 2019

Funny how every lady on this thread had been a chef for a guy,.. Even ones that can boil water successfully 😂😂 — Akinpelu Ayomide, R.N (@Ayomidey) June 19, 2019

