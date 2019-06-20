 Nigerian lady thanks God for restoring her senses after being dumped by boyfriend | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
Nigerian lady thanks God for restoring her senses after being dumped by boyfriend

Daily on the Nigerian social media, several individuals share details about their love lives. Some of them share good stories while others lament.

A young lady identified as Caramel (@Qsallyb) on Twitter recounted how she used to take care of her ex-boyfriend, only for him to leave her for another.

Caramel explained that she used to visit the market everyday just so she could prepare fresh meals for her boyfriend at the time. To her dismay, he left her for someone else.

