Nigerian Afropop crooner, Harrysong has lamented over the unrealistic expectations fans have about artistes. The Reggae Blues singer noted that fans see artistes as superheroes which further mounts pressure on these celebrities.He made this revelation in a chat with Hip TV while sharing his thoughts on the overbearing expectations fans have about artistes.“The most common misconception about artistes in Nigeria is seeing them as superheroes. It’s pushing lots of my colleagues to put more fire on the fake life. Come on! Take it easy, They are humans. Show love and try accepting people for who they are”, he stated.Speaking further, he harped on the immense changes that have taken place in the Nigerian music industry, adding that singers are always under pressure to put up new hit songs within short intervals.“Most significant change in the music industry? In the Nigerian music industry, how quick the song sours is quite challenging. It just takes more work. You’ll have to evolve more and be more creative,” he said.“Before, we used to have hit songs that’ll last you for like a year or two. But now, six months and you have to put out something new. It’s quite challenging but it’s okay. We’re here for it.”