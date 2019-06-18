



Eniola Aluko, a teenager with Nigerian heritage, has been shot dead in Plumstead, London





According to Metropolitan Police, the force was alerted to a car park on Hartville Road, SE18 at 4:54pm on Friday and Aluko was found with critical injuries which later led to his death.





A post-mortem examination, held on Saturday at Greenwich Mortuary, gave the cause of death as a gunshot wound to the neck and chest.





The police said they had arrested an 18-year-old teenager on suspicion of murder while four others, who were arrested earlier in relation to the crime, have been granted bail pending the start of a trial in early July.

The police added that the deceased next of kin had been informed of the incident.





“I am continuing to appeal for anyone who was in the area at the time, who saw or heard anything suspicious to contact police,” John Marriott, a detective, said.





“The shooting took place not far from Plumstead Railway Station and I would urge anyone who was commuting to or from this station to come forward. It was also sunny at the time and a number of people would have been enjoying the weather in the area of Plumstead Gardens; I need you to come forward.





“Although we have now made five arrests I am continuing to ask for your help to progress this investigation.”



