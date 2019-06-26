Nigeria have released a strong starting XI to tackle Guinea in today’s 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON, second Group B tie at Alexandria Stadium.





According to Allnigeriasoccer, Head coach of Nigeria, Gernot Rohr released a list of eleven players to start the match against the Syli Stars.





Rohr dropped captain John Obi Mikel, from the starting line-up.





Nigeria head to the match after defeating Burundi 1-0 over the weekend while Guinea played a 2-2 draw against Madagascar.





Nigeria and Guinea have met 17 times in the past with the Super Eagles winning five, drawing seven and losing five.





Below is Nigeria’s starting XI against Guinea:





Akpeyi, Omeruo, Balogun, Aina, Awaziem, Ndidi, Etebo, Iwobi, Musa, Simon, Ighalo





The kick-off time for the match is 3:30 pm.