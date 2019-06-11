







Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, a former Minister of Transport, has said that what is being played in Nigeria is ‘Chop I Chop’ politics.





Amaechi stated this when he fielded questions from reporters on the state of the nation.





He said that the fact President Muhammadu Buhari was “trying to stop the chop I chop kind of politics has not been easy with politicians.”





According to the former Rivers State Governor, “As much as I can, I am trying to avoid issues that would hurt people. The politics we are used to in Nigeria is what I would describe as ‘Chop I Chop politics.’





“So they gang-up against the President in PDP because the free money is no longer there.





“History is the study of past events to discuss how to deal with the present and the future.





“We are not even blaming Goodluck or Obasanjo but we are stating the history. I was part of that administration lest you forget.





“What we are saying is that if the money that was kept in the savings was utilized for these infrastructures, why would President Buhari ask Rotimi Amaechi to go focus on Lagos to Ibadan rail line? So we are compelled to start afresh.





“Majority of infrastructures in Nigeria was built in General Yakubu Gowon’s regime, a bit of it was built by Obasanjo and the 3rd mainland bridge was built by General Babangida.





“So tell me what else we have done as a country? Port Harcourt -Enugu road bad, Lagos – Kano road bad, Ibadan – Lagos road bad.





“So assuming the blame game they accused us of is true, we are not blaming and not working.





“I drove on Lagos – Ibadan road to Abeokuta, we are completing it. By the time we finish Lagos – Ibadan railway to Abeokuta,





“it will become an alternative route because the number of people that died on that road is unimaginable.”