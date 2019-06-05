The more than $267m (£210m) belonging to former Nigerian dictator General Sani Abacha is to be shared between Nigeria, Jersey and the United States.
The money was seized from a Jersey bank account belonging to Abacha.
The money was “derived through corruption” during the presidency of Sani Abacha in the 1990s, according to Jersey’s Civil Asset Recovery Fund.
A shell company called Doraville held the funds, which were frozen in 2014.
It was gathered that after a five-year legal wrangle, the money has now been recovered and will be split between Jersey, the United States and Nigeria.
Jersey’s attorney general, Robert McRae QC, said the seizure “demonstrated [Jersey’s] commitment to tackling international financial crime and money laundering”.
KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW
Abacha just 'thief thief' our money anyhow... Make him soul rest anyhow!!!ReplyDelete