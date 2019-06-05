The more than $267m (£210m) belonging to former Nigerian dictator General Sani Abacha is to be shared between Nigeria, Jersey and the United States.The money was seized from a Jersey bank account belonging to Abacha.The money was “derived through corruption” during the presidency of Sani Abacha in the 1990s, according to Jersey’s Civil Asset Recovery Fund.A shell company called Doraville held the funds, which were frozen in 2014.It was gathered that after a five-year legal wrangle, the money has now been recovered and will be split between Jersey, the United States and Nigeria.Jersey’s attorney general, Robert McRae QC, said the seizure “demonstrated [Jersey’s] commitment to tackling international financial crime and money laundering”.