



Femi Fani-Kayode, former Aviation Minister, has warned that Nigeria is sitting on a keg of gun powder that could trigger and ignite a monumental “cataclysmic explosion, the likes of which have never been seen”.





He said this in reaction to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, claim that they never used a server during the 2019 presidential election.





INEC had told the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal that its officials never transmitted election results from their polling units electronically during the just concluded presidential election.





However, Fani-Kayode urged the electoral commission to stop playing with the future of Nigerians.





In a series of tweets, Fani-Kayode wrote: “You said you had a server and told us how much you spent on it. You complained that others had illegally gained access to it and that they ought to be arrested. Yet when the matter got to court, you changed the story and said you have no server. What type of strange abracadabra is this?





“Please stop playing Russian roullete with the future of our country. People’s eyes are open and we are sitting on a keg of gunpowder right now. If care is not taken you will pull the trigger and ignite a monumental and cataclysmic explosion the likes of which have never been seen.”