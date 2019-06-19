Neymar’s three-match European ban has been upheld after Uefa rejected an appeal by his club Paris St-Germain.The PSG forward, 27, was charged with insulting match officials after their Champions League exit at home to Manchester United on 6 March.Neymar described as “a disgrace” the award of a decisive 94th-minute United penalty in their last-16 second leg match.He also wrote in an Instagram post that the penalty “doesn’t exist”.Neymar will now miss half of next season’s Champions League group stage.The forward was injured with a broken metatarsal and missed both legs of the European knockout tie – which United won as a result of the penalty converted by Marcus Rashford.Referee Damir Skomina reviewed footage of a Diogo Dalot shot striking the hand of PSG defender Presnel Kimpembe before awarding the visitors the injury-time spot-kick, having initially given a corner.The penalty ensured a 3-1 win in Paris for United, who went through to the Champions League quarter-finals on away goals after the tie ended 3-3 on aggregate.Neymar wrote: “It’s a disgrace. Four guys who know nothing about football watch a slow-motion replay in front of the television.“What can he do with his hand while his back is turned?”