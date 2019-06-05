Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has ordered all former political office holders to return government vehicles and other assets in their custody with immediate effect.This was contained in a statement signed by Chief Bisi Ilaka, his Chief of Staff and made available to newsmen in Ibadan on Wednesday.”It has been observed that some former political office holders are still in possession of official vehicles attached to their offices in spite of the fact that they are no longer in the service of Oyo state.”Consequently, His Excellency, Gov Seyi Makinde, has therefore directed that all former political functionaries who are still in possession of government vehicles to return the same to government transport pool within 48 hours.” Failure to which the security agencies shall be directed to retrieve such vehicles from where they may be kept,” Ilaka said.He said the State Government would take all necessary steps to ensure that all assets illegally taken away by the former officials are returned.(NAN)