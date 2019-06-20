The Nigerian Communication Commission(NCC) on Thursday, said it had established an Internet Industry Code of Practice for internet service providers in the country to secure the country’s cyberspace.NCC’s Deputy Director, Consumer Affairs Bureau, Mr Ismail Adedigba, made this known during the 106th edition of the consumer outreach programme (COP) held in Benin.Adedigba said the internet code was a regulatory intervention expected to secure the country’ cyberspace against imminent threats from cyber attackers.“The code will also address issues such as online child protection, privacy, and data protection among others.“While the regulatory intervention and other initiatives are ongoing to sanitise our internet space, telecoms consumers must play their roles by taking NCC ‘s awareness campaign seriously.Adedigba stated that the demand for internet service was on the increase, adding that NCC had designed a number of programmes aimed at reducing the effects of cybercrimes on telecom consumers in Nigeria.Mr Abdulazeez Jide, the resource person, who presented a paper during the programme, urged telecom consumers to protect themselves by securing their password and changing it regularly.“Do not repeat your password on different websites and ensure you use a strong password and change it regularly,” he said.According to him, constant consumer education and awareness forum such as this has to be sustained by regulator as well as the service providers.Gov. Godwin Obaseki, who was represented by the Commissioner for Information and Communication, at the occasion, Mr Paul Ohunbamu, commended NCC for the initiative.Obaseki said,” l commend your initiative, the programme will afford the people the opportunity to put their complaint forward and discuss how to eradicate cybercrimes in our cyberspace.”He assured that the state government was committed to good governance that would ensure that the rights of the people were always protected.“Government is making efforts to industrialise the state to create jobs for the youths.“ l urged you all to keep faith with government so that the dividend of democracy can be delivered through collaboration.The theme of the event is ‘ Mitigating effects of cybercrime: the role of telecom consumers.’