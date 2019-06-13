The Senate President, Ahmed Lawan and Speaker of the House of Representatives may name three committees each on Thursday.They are also expected to announce the adjournment of both chambers sine die on June 20.Investigations by our correspondent in Abuja on Wednesday revealed that the lawmakers of both chambers would return home immediately after their plenary sessions because their offices were not ready.Attempts to find out from the management of the National Assembly when the offices would be ready failed on Wednesday as the Director of Information, Rawlings Agada, did not respond to calls made to his mobile phone.He had also yet to respond to a text message sent to him on the matter.A ranking senator, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said, “The leadership of the All Progressives Congress and Peoples Democratic Party will send the names of their candidates to the presiding officers for announcement as principal officers any moment from now.“The Senate President and Speaker of the House of Representatives are expected to constitute the Rules and Business committees, interim media committees and House/Senate services committees.“The House/Senate services committees, for instance, would see to the payment of the money the lawmakers would need to settle pressing needs especially, their accommodation.“The lawmakers will also meet the House/Senate services committees to ensure that all the items needed are provided in the offices.”