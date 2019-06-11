



The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has finally declared that Senator Ali Ndume (Borno State) and and Hon. Umar Bago (Niger State) are its preferred candidates for the leadership of the 9th National Assembly.





This decision was reached after extensive consultations with critical stakeholders.





The inauguration of the 9th Assembly is expected to hold today, Tuesday, 11th June.





The PDP stakeholders had met the previous night at the Rivers Governor’s lodge, Asokoro and thereafter moved to Bayelsa Governor’s lodge in Maitama, where the PDP Governors’ Forum met with members-elect of the National Assembly.





The stakeholders with the National Working Committee and Board of Trustees of the party, after a brief meeting at Maitama also held another closed door meeting in Apo legislative quarters, residence of the deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu.





The meetings which lasted into early hours of Tuesday, produced Ndume as Senate President candidate and Bago as Speakership candidate of PDP.





Both Ndume and Bago are of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) and strong contenders.





In a statement issued at 1:30am on Tuesday by its National Secretary, Senator Umar Ibrahim Tsauri, the final resolution of the party was communicated.





“This decision is in the best interest of the nation, in line with our party’s determination to deepen democracy, ensure a strong and independent legislature, strict compliance with the principle of separation of powers as well as constitutional checks and balances in the polity.





“All senators and members-elect on the platform of the PDP are to be guided accordingly,” the party said.