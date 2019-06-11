



The National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomole and Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi on Tuesday led a delegation of APC governors and some party chieftains to the National Assembly.





The delegation which arrived Senate Chambers at about 9.30am met Senators-elect who were already in the gallery exchanging pleasantries.





Oshiomole immediately began moving around the gallery, exchanging greetings, while Governor Fayemi was also seen moving around conversing with some Senators-elect as well.





Some former Senators were also available to witness today’s proceedings that would produce leadership of the 9th Assembly.





Election of principal officers of the Senate which is expected to begin by 10.00am will be conducted by the Clerk to the Senate.





After the Senate’s election, Clerk and all administrative staff would move to the House of Representatives for the election of officers of the lower Chambers.





The two contending candidates, Senators Ahmed Lawan and Ali Ndume have earlier arrived. They were still seen trying to discuss issues with their colleagues.





As at the time of filing this report, all the Senators-elect have arrived with the gallery filled to the brim.