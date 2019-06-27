



Yahaya Bello, governor of Kogi, says his administration has made the state safe for residents, investors and tourists.





Mohammed Onogwu, chief press secretary to the governor, quoted Bello as saying this while speaking at a colloquium at the University of Abuja.





The colloquium was organised by The Sultan Maccido Institute for Peace, Leadership and Developments Studies (SMIPLDS).





Represented by Jerry Omodara, his security adviser, the governor said Kogi was the epicenter of insecurity in the past.

“[This] administration has made the confluence state safe for citizens, residents, travelers, investors and tourists in the state,” he said.





The governor said under his watch Kogi was ranked as the second most peaceful state in the country after Osun and the most peaceful in the north by the Nigerian Peace Index.





Bello said some law enforcement agencies have made Kogi their case study on how to achieve rapid progress in checkmating concerns on insecurity.





According to him, his government is “doing excellently well” in achieving its policy statement.





He said the peaceful co-existence among different communities in the state remains priority under his leadership adding that citizens.





However, there have been concerns over kidnappings and killings in the state.





Last week, the UK authorities listed it among the states British citizens were advised not to travel to as a result of insecurity.