I once met a very successful business man and I asked him to share his secret with me.



He smiled and said to me..

I started succeeding when I started leaving small fights for small fighters.

I stopped fighting those who gossiped about me…

I stopped fighting over unnecessary issues with my spouse…

I stopped fighting for attention…

I stopped fighting to meet up with public expectation…

I left such fights for those who have nothing else to fight…



“And I started fighting for my vision, my dreams, my ideas and my destiny. Then I started winning big”.



hmmmm very deep…



That was the day I gave up on small fights.

Some fights are not worth your time.



Fight to make your visions and dreams come alive!

Fight the good fight of faith!

Fight for your destiny not for your ego!



Entrepreneurs shouldn’t have time for unnecessary fights!

Visionaries don’t cluster their mind with nonsense bickering!



Always ask, what is this fight adding to my destiny, my goal, my progress?

In Life, people must fight you, they are fulfilling their mission you too must not be distracted in achieving your God’s giving purpose in life..

