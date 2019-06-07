



Mudashiru Obasa, immediate past speaker of the Lagos house of assembly, has been re-elected as speaker of the 9th assembly in the state.





The lawmaker representing Agege constituency 1 was returned unopposed on Friday.





He was nominated by Olanrewaju Oshun, lawmaker representing Lagos Mainland 2 constituency, and seconded by Oluyinka Ogundimu of Agege 1 constituency.

Obasa served as chairman of the committee on budget and appropriation in the seventh assembly, before emerging as speaker in the eight assembly.





