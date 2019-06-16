A mother took to Twitter to narrate how her daughter almost choked on an earring but was saved by a health tip she learnt on Twitter.





@_iIamEmpress_ said when she and her husband found her baby choking, her husband's first instinct was to give the child water. But the woman had already learnt on Twitter that it is detrimental to give water to a person who is choking. So, she sat her daughter on the floor and began patting her back. After a short whle the child vomitted, and to their surprise, they saw an earring in her vomit.





The mother said if they had given the child water, it would have pushed the earring further down and could have led to her death.

