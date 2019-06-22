



Nigeria is spoilt for choice; there are many different players that could fill the striking force of the Super Eagles at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations. Meet some of the top candidates.

It’s hard to picture the Super Eagles playing without a top-class strikers: Over 30 years, Nigeria has had many world class strikers at its disposal; this list includes players like Rashidi Yekini, Samson Siasia, Daniel Amokachi, Kanu Nwankwo, Jonathan Akpoborie, Victor Ikpeba, Julius Aghahowa, Emmanuel Emenike, Obafemi Martins and Yakubu Aiyegbeni.

Listed below are the players that TheCable sees as the likely top options for the Striker position in Egypt when the Eagles open their campaign on Saturday in Alexandria against Burundi.

VICTOR OSIMHEN (SPORTING CHARLEROI)

Osimhen caught the attention of many scouts while playing at the 2015 FIFA U17 World Cup, and eventually decided to pitch tent with Wolfsburg.

Expectations were extremely high for Osimhen and many wondered if he was, “the new Yekini”. Unfortunately, there was no way that Osimhen has not been able to live up to the expectations placed upon him.

He received very little service on the front line and ultimately struggled to find his form. Last summer, the striker completed a loan signing which would send him to Belgian Jupiler League side Charleroi.

Osimhen quickly established himself as the top striker option for Charleroi with 20 goals in 36 league appearances. He is exceptional in the air, provides great link-up play, has a high work rate, and possess a solid finishing ability when given proper service and support up front.

Despite previous setbacks, Osimhen seems poised to continue his development. He possesses all the tools necessary to be a solid striker for the Super Eagles in Egypt.

EBERE ONUACHU (MIDTJYLLAND)

The powerfully built attacker has become the nightmare of defenders in the Scandinavian region with his excellent performance for Midtjylland in the Danish SuperLigaen.

The goal bomber moved to Danish club FC Midtjylland in 2012, on a scholarship, from their affiliate team in Nigeria, Ebedei.

Onuachu, who is known for his predatory approach was a prolific scorer for their youth team, and made his first-team debut in the Cup later that year, before making his league debut in December 2012.

In June 2013 he signed a new three-year contract with the club, before extending it for a further three-years in August 2015. In early 2015 he was loaned to Vejle BK, before returning to FC Midtjylland ahead of the 2015/16 season.

He does more than just score goals; Onuachu is a versatile player, with great link up ability.

He will certainly be rumored to be moving elsewhere, but he must be careful not to make the mistake of leaving for another club where he won’t be guaranteed regular first-team action.

Onuachu possesses all the necessary skills to be a special player and if his talent can properly be developed he could prove to be an adequate successor to Odion Ighalo.

AHMED MUSA (AL NASSR)

Ahmed Musa can be utilized as an attacking midfielder and as a center-forward. Musa is player with great pace, plays with intelligence, possesses great ball control, is a gifted passer, and his effective runs make him a goal scoring threat.

He is versatile enough to not only play as a centre striker, but also as a winger.

He has been frequently compared to Tijani Babangida. Musa’s quality is his first touch and quick feet. The Al Nassr star possesses all the necessary skills to unlock any defence line.

ODION IGHALO (SHANGHAI SHENHUA)

Odion Ighalo technically gifted and is a player with great energy, intelligence, remains composed on the ball, and is effective with both feet.

He is incredibly quick and athletic, gifted in the air, remains composed on the ball, possesses great positional awareness, and is technically sound.

The former Cesena, Udinese, Lyn Oslo, Watford and Granada striker understands the game and knows how to find open space which is one reason I could also envision seeing playing in the number nine role.