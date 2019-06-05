

I am a proud father and I will continue being one. Alihamdulilia for my son’s graduation today at Atlanta Georgia, Clayton County performing Arts Center. My son, Ololade Abdulai Akinsanya I am very proud of you and the next step you’re taking in life. You made me and your mother proud and you will continue making us proud in sha Allah. May Almighty Allah allow us all to witness more success of our children and may we never know sorrow in life. Gbo gbo wa la ma jere omo”

MC Oluomo’s son Ololade Abdulai Akinsanya has just graduated from the Clayton County performing Arts Center in Atlanta, Georgia and the father has taken to Instagram to celebrate him.The popular leader in the Nigerian Union of Road Transport Workers NURTW, whose real names are Musiliu Ayinde Akinsanya is obviously full of excitement as he wrote that he is so proud of his son.The proud dad shared the news on his Instagram pageMeanwhile, MC Oluomo recently set the internet abuzz after he took to micro blogging platform Twitter, with the declaration that the NURTW could be considered as professions like law and engineering.He complained about how Nigerians like to refer to him as an agbero (thug).Nigerians however in their reactions, laughed at him for being a ‘joker’He almost lost his life last year when he was stabbed in the neck at an APC rally in 2018.