Singer MC Galaxy has given music executive Ubi Franklin the sum of N3million for helping him out with N100k when he needed to pay house rent years back.According to MC Galaxy, the sum is not enough to be called a repayment for the favor Ubi Franklin did for him which was something he appreciates a lot.He shared a picture of a check of N3million with the below quote.“This life is funny, seven years ago I needed help to pay house the total I needed was 350k. So I asked a lot people for help, and no one could help me, so one of those days I went to Ubi Franklin house that I needed help with rent and he gave me 100k and cloths and I was able to hustle money to add and pay my rent, because at the time 100k then meant a lot to me it was 10 million Naira to me, so every time I had a new song to drop I will go to him and play for him “ I go Calabar” to “Sekem” etc. So I know I cannot pay him back for the favors and values but this is a token of appreciation to say thank you for everything @ubifranklintriplemg”