



Manchester United have published a list of players, that will be leaving the club this summer.





The two notable names included are Antonio Valencia and Ander Herrera.





Valencia and Herrera are among 15 players to be released, after coming to the end of their contracts.





James Wilson is also among the departures, after United opted against triggering a one-year extension in the striker’s current contract.





Regan Poole, who played just three minutes of first-team football under Louis van Gaal, is another familiar academy player to part ways with the Red Devils.





Out-of-contract players Juan Mata, Alex Fojticek, Paul Woolston and Luca Ercolan have all been offered fresh terms, while United have opted to extend Aidan Barlow’s deal.





Released United players 2019





Ander Herrera, Antonio Valencia, James Wilson, Regan Poole, Callum Whelan, Thomas Sang, Zak Dearnley, DJ Buffonge, Tyrell Warren, Matty Willock, Matthew Olosunde, Callum Gribbin, Millen Baars, Josh Bohui and James Thompson.