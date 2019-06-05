“But on the May 31, 2019, a good citizen of the state alerted the highway police patrol team while the robbery was going on and the police rushed to the scene, met the armed men and exchanged gunfire with them, during which the 30-year-old suspect was shot on his waist and he fell down.

“The policemen retrieved a gun from him only to discover that what he had was a toy gun, while his gang members (some of them really armed) fled through the bush.”

A man identified as Onyekachi Mmerole has been shot dead by Policemen from the Ebonyi State Police Command while he and his gang members were allegedly robbing unsuspecting members of public with a toy gun.It was gathered that the Mmerole was shot by the cops during the robbery operation on May 31, 2019, while his gang members fled in the bush.It was revealed by a source that the robber and his gang had been terrorizing members of the community.The source said:The spokesperson for the Ebonyi State Police Command, Loveth Odah, confirmed the incident.