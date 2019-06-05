

FCT is becoming increasingly more dangerous.

12 minutes I spent at @gtbank Area 3 ATM last night was enough time for my car to be burgled and my bag containing @PinkOakTrust laptop, original car papers, tokens and other valuable items were stolen.

“I do not require pin to effect withdrawal of money from a victim’s account using his/her ATM card. All I need is to have any information about the victims and it is not difficult to get.”

According to the man, some robbers didn’t wait for him to spend more than 12 minutes before his car’s windscreen were broken. The robbers then made away with his valuables.He wrote:Back in March, an ATM card thief identified as, Olawale Aderibigbe, revealed how he clears the account of his victims without their PIN number.The 33-year-old suspect was arrested by the police in Lagos , for allegedly using stolen Automated Teller Machine (ATM) cards to loot victims’ accounts.Parading the suspect at the command headquarters in Ikeja yesterday, Commissioner Zubairu Muazu said the police got credible intelligence in January on the activities of a criminal syndicate that specialised in robbing people of their ATM cards.Zubairu Muazu said the suspect confessed to the crime, adding that efforts were on to arrest fleeing members of the syndicate.Revealing how he used his victims’ cards to clear their account, he said he could transfer funds from any ATM once he has information about the card owner.Aderibigbe said: