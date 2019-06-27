



Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola, has finally confirmed that he will return to Barcelona sooner or later.





The 48-year-old however explained that his return to Barcelona would be to live, not to become the club’s president.





Guardiola has been linked with a return to the Nou Camp and more recently with Juventus before Maurizio Sarri took over from Max Allegri in Turin earlier this month.





The Spaniard was in charge of Barca from 2008 to 2012 before taking a year off the game.

He then joined Bayern Munich, before moving to England to coach Manchester City.





Guardiola’s current deal at Man City will expire in the summer of 2021.





“I am young and I have desire. The news comes out and many things are not true. If they do not kick me out, I’ll stay there,” Guardiola was quoted by Express UK as saying at a presentation for the Cruyff Foundation in Els Hostalets de Pierola.





Guardiola added: “I will return to Barcelona sooner or later. But as president, forget about it.





“To be president, you have to know [what you’re doing] and be prepared; to have knowledge that I don’t have.





“I’m trying to be a good coach; that hasn’t gone too badly in this decade. I will return to Barcelona to live, sooner or later.”