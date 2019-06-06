Manchester City have launched a legal bid to stop UEFA banning them from the 2020-2021 Champions League, the Court of Arbitration for Sport said on Monday.
Abu Dhabi-owned City, who retained the Premier League title this season, are in danger of being kicked out of future editions of the Champions League after UEFA probed reported Financial Fair Play breaches.
