The Peoples Democratic Party has challenged President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo to publicly declare their assets as proof to Nigerians and the world that they were not corrupt and have been leading Nigeria by example.The main opposition party also asked the President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan and the Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila to make public their assets in other to convince Nigerians that they were indeed partners in the fight against corruption.The PDP Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Diran Odeyemi in a statement on Friday also said the Code of Conduct Bureau had all the while, insisted that it could not release details of assets of the President and other top officials without their consent.He called on all high-ranking political office holders to waive the caveat placed on the Code of Conduct Bureau and make assets of Buhari and Osinbajo known to Nigerians.He recalled that if former Chief Justice of the Federation, Walter Onnoghen could be made to face prosecution for not declaring in full his asset, other top government officials should also submit themselves for public scrutiny through a public declaration of what they own as assets.Odeyemi said, “We are of the opinion that President Mohammadu Buhari, Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, President of the Senate Ahmed Lawan and Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila should declare openly their assets to allow Nigerians to further see how much wealth they have acquired since joining government.“We believe laying claim to sainthood is easy as Buhari and others have been doing all along, but Nigerians deserve to see beyond whatever government forces down their throats. By making a public declaration of their assets, Nigerians will be able to see better and judge accordingly.“By making public their assets, Nigerians will see how many heads of cattle in 2019 had been added to what Buhari had 2015. Blowing hot and cold at the same time is not the hallmark of a leader with clean hands.”He warned that should Buhari and others fail to publicly declare their assets, further aspersions would be cast on the anti-graft efforts of the present administration.He added, “We urge Buhari and other top government officials to be more coordinated and exhibit transparency not only in fighting graft but in their dealings with Nigerians.”