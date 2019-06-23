London mayor Sadiq Khan has fired another insult to Donald Trump, describing him a “6ft 3 child in the White House”.It is the latest insult thrown by Mr Khan at the US president, in what has now become a long-running feud.In a room full of teachers at the Together for Education event in Westminster’s Central Hall on Saturday, Mr Khan joked that he had made sure to switch his phone off.He added: “For those of you that have your phones on, if somebody starts tweeting about me – a 6ft 3 child in the White House – can you let me know?”The remark prompted laughter, cheers and applause from the teachers gathered in the hall.Earlier this month Mr Trump called Mr Khan a “stone cold loser”, mocked his height and misspelt his name in a tweet sent as he touched down in Air Force One for a state visit to the UK earlier this month.The president also dubbed Mr Khan a “disaster” on Twitter and called him a “national disgrace who is destroying the city of London”, while quoting a racist tweet by far-right, Islamophobic activist Katie Hopkins.Saturday’s light-hearted remarks were the latest salvo in a transatlantic exchange that has seen Mr Khan describe Mr Trump as a “poster boy for racists” and note that the president appears “obsessed” with him.