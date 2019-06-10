The Lagos State Government on Sunday debunked speculations on purported resumption of monthly sanitation in the state.





The exercise, which used to hold every last Saturday of the month, was stopped a few years ago.





In a statement by Gboyega Akosile, Deputy Chief Press Secretary to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the state urged Lagosians to ignore any information not from the authorities.





“Although Governor Sanwo-Olu signed an Executive Order against indiscriminate and illegal dumping of waste in the State, conversation on the return of the monthly environmental sanitation exercise is still a proposal.





“Lagosians will be notified appropriately when the monthly environmental sanitation exercise is to commence,” it added.