Residents of Isawo, Agric, and Ikorodu axis are lamenting over the flood which has resulted into endless traffic gridlock and indescribable trauma.Heavy rain on Sunday and Monday had left roads flooded in the Isawo, Agric, Ikorodu areas of Lagos State.Some commuters, who were stranded at bus stops, were reported to have paid commercial bikes huge amounts of money to carry them across the flood and bad road to their destinations.A businessman who prefers anonymity told Nigerianeye: “We can’t continue like this. It is a different thing to have a good road and experience little problems due to heavy rainfall. But experiencing that with a bad road will only worsen the case. The government should do something please. We are tired”Victims of the flood have resorted to patronizing able-bodied men who carry them from one part of the road to another.It was gathered that the road was an abandoned project of Ambode led administration.Motorists have no choice than to drive into the flooded areas, or choose to park their cars safely in a place and continue their journey through other means.